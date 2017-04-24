Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Inks new contract Monday
Seidenberg signed a one-year contract with the Islanders on Monday.
For the second-straight season, Seidenberg was signed to a single year deal, next season, he'll get a slight raise to $1.25 million compared to this year's $1 million. The blueliner had 22 points in 73 games, his highest total since notching 23 back in 2011-12.
