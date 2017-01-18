Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Scoreless in last seven games
Seidenberg hasn't tallied any points in his last seven games.
Seidenberg has been a better player than expected since signing with the Islanders during training camp. He only has one goal this season but does have 11 helpers. His value to the team has been as a stable veteran defender who for the most part won't make mistakes and will also allow several of their younger blue liners to get further seasoning in the AHL.
