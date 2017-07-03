Sorokin penned a three-year extension with CSKA Moscow on Monday

Sorokin's rights remain under control by the Islanders, but this new deal certainly muddies the water on whether the netminder will ever make his way over to North America. Last year in Russia, the 21-year-old posted a 25-7-6 record with a .929 save percentage and 1.61 GAA. If New York can persuade the 2014 third-round pick to sign a NHL deal, it might finally have a solid solution between the pipes.

