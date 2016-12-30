Halak vacated his net after giving up four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

The tough times continue for Halak, who had just given fantasy owners some small reason for optimism with a win over Washington. That was a rare highlight for the veteran over the last three weeks, as he's now given up a brutal 23 goals on 206 shots over his last six outings, an .888 save percentage. Thomas Greiss has been roundly outplaying him, and it wouldn't be surprising to see more and more starts go the German's way.