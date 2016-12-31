Halak has cleared waivers and been assigned to Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Halak was placed on waivers after a poor performance in the Islanders 6-4 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. The Islanders had tried to trade Halak earlier this season but his contract and poor play made that next to impossible. Halak could always be called back up should the need arise but most assume that he has played his last game for the Islanders.