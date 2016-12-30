Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Placed on waivers
Halak was waived by the Islanders on Friday.
Halak being waived will likely catch fantasy owners and fans alike by surprise, considering he has been the team's No. 1 netminder for much of the season; however, after being benched for five consecutive outings, the 31-year-old allowed seven goals in his previous two appearances, including getting the hook Thursday. At this point, New York may just be making a procedural move that would allow them to reassign Halak to the minors in the future, but he is now exposed to the rest of the league as a potential waiver claim. General manager Garth Snow must not be too worried about losing the Czech based on his hefty $4.5 million cap hit.
