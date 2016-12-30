Halak was waived by the Islanders on Friday.

Halak being waived will likely catch fantasy owners and fans alike by surprise, considering he has been the team's No. 1 netminder for much of the season; however, after being benched for five consecutive outings, the 31-year-old allowed seven goals in his previous two appearances, including getting the hook Thursday. At this point, New York may just be making a procedural move that would allow them to reassign Halak to the minors in the future, but he is now exposed to the rest of the league as a potential waiver claim. General manager Garth Snow must not be too worried about losing the Czech based on his hefty $4.5 million cap hit.