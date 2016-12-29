Halak will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Wild.

Halak has struggled this season, posting a 6-8-5 record with a 3.12 GAA and .907 save percentage over 20 appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will look to pick up his seventh win of the campaign in a nightmare matchup with a red-hot Minnesota team that has won 11 consecutive games.

