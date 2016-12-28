Halak saved 31 of 34 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win against the Capitals.

In Halak's last appearance, he played the Capitals and gave up four goals in a loss. The netminder turned it around slightly, getting a few more tallies in support from his offense to earn his third win of December. Unfortunately, this isn't a sign of improvement, as the 31-year-old has still given up 19 goals in just six appearances this month.