Chimera scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's win over Boston.

The veteran winger has now marked the goal column in three consecutive outings, but with just eight goals and 16 points over 42 games, Chimera still doesn't boast much fantasy upside. Additionally, he entered Monday's game averaging just 12:45 of ice time per night. Without a more significant role, it'll be tough for him to provide more offensive production and gain fantasy relevance.