Islanders' Jason Chimera: Tallies 12th goal in win over Flyers
Chimera scored a goal on two shots over 13:44 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.
He's now hit 20 points for the season, and if that doesn't sound like much, well, it isn't -- Chimera is on pace to fall well short of last year's 40-point output. At 37 years old, the ex-Capital plays just a bit part for the Islanders.
