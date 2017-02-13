Berube allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.

Even with Jaroslav Halak in the minors, Berube hasn't received much work lately, but he took advantage of the opportunity Sunday. This is just his second win and the first time he allowed under two goals in a start this season. Berube is 2-2-2 with a 2.87 GAA and .906 save percentage; he's only worth owning in very deep league or dynasty formats.