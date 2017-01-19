Berube hasn't started a game in net for the Islanders since Dec. 18.

Berube has been kept on the NHL roster as the third goaltender for two seasons now and has had little to no playing time. With Jaroslav Halak demoted to the AHL and Doug Weight as the new head coach there is some hope that Berube could see more playing time as neither Berube or current starter, Thomas Greiss, is signed for next season.