Berube is expected to start Saturday night at home against the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Isles have a back-to-back set of games forthcoming, with starter Thomas Greiss designated as Friday's road starter versus the Red Wings. Berube has only picked up nine career starts since breaking into the league ahead of last season, though he seemingly has a firm grip on the No. 2 job with Jaroslav Halak toiling in the minors. Assuming Berube does draw the start Saturday, he'll square off against a Carolina team that snapped a five-game losing skid with a convincing 5-1 home win over the Flyers on Tuesday.