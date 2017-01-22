Islanders' Jean-Francois Berube: Sharp in win over Kings
Berube made 34 saves in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Saturday night.
It was Berube's first start since Dec. 18 and first win of the season. Thomas Greiss is the top dog for the Isles, so Berube's value lies as a handcuff.
