Berube will be tending the twine in Saturday's game against Los Angeles, Arthur Staples of Newsday reports.

This will be his first start since Dec. 18, so it's tough to predict exactly what his performance will be. In five starts this year, he has a .904 save percentage and a 3.14 GAA, so he hasn't been stellar in his limited playtime. The Kings are in the top 10 in the NHL with 30.3 shots per game, so Berube will have a tough task ahead of him in his return.