Berube will be in the crease for Sunday's tilt with Colorado.

Starter Thomas Greiss was in net Saturday, so it's not much of a surprise to see the backup in goal Sunday. While he's only played seven games this year, Berube has a shaky .896 save percentage and 3.27 GAA on the season. Luckily for him, Colorado ranks last in goals per game with 2.04, so Sunday is a chance to try to get back on the right track.