Berube allowed five goals on 25 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has made just three start since New Year's Eve, so it's not exactly surprising that he wasn't sharp Saturday night. Berube had only allowed three goals in his previous 88:31, but that little run is now over. Regardless, even with Jaroslav Halak out of the picture, Berube isn't getting enough starts to be fantasy relevant.