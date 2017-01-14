Islanders' John Tavares: Completes hat trick, reaches points milestone

Tavares had quite the night Friday, recording a hat trick and reaching 500 career points in a 5-2 win over the Panthers on the road.

The Islanders captain is actually at 501 points now, as he drove in an empty-netter to complete his first hatty of the season and sixth since joining the league in 2009-10. As theScore cleverly points out, Tavares is now averaging .91 points per game in his illustrious career, matching the number on his sweater (without the decimal, of course).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola