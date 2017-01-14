Islanders' John Tavares: Completes hat trick, reaches points milestone

Tavares had quite the night Friday, recording a hat trick and reaching 500 career points in a 5-2 win over the Panthers on the road.

The Islanders captain is actually at 501 points now, as he drove in an empty-netter to complete his first hatty of the season and sixth since joining the league in 2009-10. As theScore cleverly points out, Tavares is now averaging .91 points per game in his illustrious career, matching the number on his sweater (without the decimal, of course).