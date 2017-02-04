Islanders' John Tavares: Continues torrid pace with two-point night

Tavares scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's loss to Detroit.

The star pivot is up to nine goals, 16 points and 44 shots with a plus-8 rating through his past 10 games. This is the production fantasy owners were expecting when they called Tavares' name early in drafts this fall. The supporting cast is underwhelming, so it's unlikely he maintain his current offensive form, but continuing to provide a near point-per-game run through the end of the season isn't out of the question.