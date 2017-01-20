Islanders' John Tavares: Drives offense in win over Dallas
Tavares was the only player on either team to beat a goaltender against Dallas on Thursday, scoring a pair -- one shorthanded -- in a 3-0 win.
The Isles' other goal was an empty-netter. Tavares really got it done himself in this one -- with a major assist going to goalie Thomas Greiss -- and he now has a ridiculous seven goals in his last four games. We've seen Tavares start slow and finish strong before, and it looks like it's happening again.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Scores twice against Hurricanes•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Completes hat trick, reaches points milestone•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Will play Friday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Has maintenance day Wednesday•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Disappointing season continues•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Contributes to both goals in win over Flames•