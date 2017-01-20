Islanders' John Tavares: Drives offense in win over Dallas

Tavares was the only player on either team to beat a goaltender against Dallas on Thursday, scoring a pair -- one shorthanded -- in a 3-0 win.

The Isles' other goal was an empty-netter. Tavares really got it done himself in this one -- with a major assist going to goalie Thomas Greiss -- and he now has a ridiculous seven goals in his last four games. We've seen Tavares start slow and finish strong before, and it looks like it's happening again.