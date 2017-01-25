Islanders' John Tavares: Grabs two assists in win

Tavares dished out a pair of helpers in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

The Isles' captain has been all sorts of hot lately, racking up 11 points -- including eight goals -- in the last seven games. Tavares has also thrown 32 pucks on net during that span, so it looks like he could be poised for a big second half after starting the season slowly.

