Islanders' John Tavares: Grabs two assists in win
Tavares dished out a pair of helpers in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.
The Isles' captain has been all sorts of hot lately, racking up 11 points -- including eight goals -- in the last seven games. Tavares has also thrown 32 pucks on net during that span, so it looks like he could be poised for a big second half after starting the season slowly.
