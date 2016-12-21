Islanders' John Tavares: Has maintenance day Wednesday

Tavares was given a day off Wednesday and didn't practice, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Although there is no official word from the Islanders, and he didn't miss any ice time, Tavares did appear to hurt his hand or wrist during the game Tuesday. The Islanders also called up Stephen Gionta which could be a signal that the team is worried that Tavares won't be able to play Friday. Tavares hasn't had the season expected of him with only nine goals and has now gone five games without lighting the lamp.