Islanders' John Tavares: Open to extension

Tavares said he'd be willing to negotiate a contract extension with the Islanders this summer, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

The captain of the Isles will be participating in his third All-Star Game this weekend. His six-year deal valued at $5.5 million annually will expire after the 2017-18 season, with the benefit of modified no-trade, no-move clauses therein. Since Isles GM Garth Snow canned coach Jack Capuano, Tavares has produced eight points (three goals, five assists) in just five games -- including four special-teams assists and four two-point efforts in those contests. It's commendable that Tavares would want to stick with the club, even during this volatile season that has resulted in his team ranking sixth in an uber-competitive division through 47 games.