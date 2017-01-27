Islanders' John Tavares: Racking up multi-point games

Tavares picked up a pair of third-period assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Isles.

Incredibly, Taveras has posted six multi-point efforts in the last eight games, an explosive period in which he's picked up 1.5 million points. Oh, sorry, that last bit was an alternative fact; the pivot actually has 13 points (including eight goals) in that span. It looks like it's going to be smooth sailing owning the Isles' captain for the stretch run.