Islanders' John Tavares: Racking up multi-point games

Tavares picked up a pair of third-period assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Isles.

Incredibly, Taveras has posted six multi-point efforts in the last eight games, an explosive period in which he's picked up 1.5 million points. Oh, sorry, that last bit was an alternative fact; the pivot actually has 13 points (including eight goals) in that span. It looks like it's going to be smooth sailing owning the Isles' captain for the stretch run.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola