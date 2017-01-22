Islanders' John Tavares: Scores eighth goal in five games

Tavares picked up two points on the power play -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

Tavares has four points (three goals, one assist) in his last two games and nine points, including eight goals, in his last five outings. Is he finally catching fire? We sure hope so. This little outburst has moved Tavares from a 57-point pace to a 67-point pace, which would at least be within spitting distance of his 2015-16 season.