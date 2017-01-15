Islanders' John Tavares: Scores twice against Hurricanes
Tavares scored two goals during Saturday's loss to Carolina.
The star pivot has five goals on eight shots through his past two games and is up to 16 tallies, 32 points and 123 shots over 41 games for the year. It's not the offensive production we've become accustomed to seeing from Tavares, but perhaps this is the beginning of a strong stretch.
