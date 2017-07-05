Islanders' John Tavares: Still no contract talks taking place

Tavares and the Islanders are still not involved in any active negotiations regarding a contract extension, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Tavares hasn't given any indications that he doesn't want to play for the Islanders, so speculation is that his camp is waiting to see whether GM Garth Snow makes any further moves to improve the quality of the team around him, not to mention where the team is likely to be playing in the future. He should command a major contract after seeing Connor McDavid sign for north of $12 million a season. Tavares holds all the cards because if the Islanders don't want to pay him, just about any other team in the NHL will, as top-line centers just don't grow on trees.