Islanders' John Tavares: Still no talks

Tavares and the Islanders are still not involved in any active negotiations regarding a contract extension, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Tavares hasn't given any indications that he doesn't want to play for the Islanders so speculation is that his camp is waiting for a couple of things. First, if general manager Garth Snow will make any further moves to improve the quality of the team on the ice. Second, where the team is likely to be playing in the future. Last, just how much money they should command after seeing Connor McDavid sign for north of $12 million a season. Tavares holds all the cards because if the Islanders don't want to pay him, just about any other team in the NHL will as top line centers just don't grow on trees.