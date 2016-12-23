Islanders' John Tavares: Will play Friday

Tavares practiced Thursday and will play Friday versus the Sabres, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Tavares was given what the team termed a maintenance day Thursday which fueled speculation that the star player may be dealing with an injury. Apparently a day was all he needed as he will return to center the top line Friday. Tavares is having a subpar season and part of the reason is because of the revolving wings he is forced to play with. The Islanders have tried just about everyone on the roster on one of his wings but have found the chemistry to be lacking. This may be a lost season not only for the Islanders, but for Tavares as well.