Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: All but ruled out Thursday

Boychuck (upper body) is labeled day-to-day, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports. This effectively rules him out for Thursday's home game versus the Stars.

This latest report adds that Scott Mayfield will draw into the upcoming contest, presumably in place of Boychuk, who continues to be hampered by the upper-body ailment that had kept him from playing last Saturday; he did log 20:27 of ice time in the latest contest, but was held off the scoresheet and wasn't his normal aggressive self -- he logged only one hit and a blocked shot when we're accustomed to seeing multipliers from the brutish Canadian.