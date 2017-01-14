Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Out Saturday with upper-body issue

Boychuk will not play in Saturday's road matchup with the Hurricanes due to an upper-body injury, Arthur Staple of NewsdaySports reports.

The earliest reports are that Boychuk is merely day-to-day, but fantasy owners keeping tabs on his status will want to check back prior the Islanders' next game against the Bruins on Jan. 16 for an official announcement of his availability. The 32-year-old blueliner had picked up three points (1G, 2A) in five games prior to sustaining his ailment.