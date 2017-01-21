Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Remains out Saturday
Boychuk (upper body) will not play Saturday against the visiting Kings.
While the cerebral competitor is about to miss his second straight game, he hasn't been placed on IR, which leaves at least a teaspoon's worth of optimism that Boychuk could be ready for Sunday's home clash with the Flyers. Scott Mayfield will hold down the fort in the meantime.
