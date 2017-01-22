Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Returning to action Sunday

Boychuck (upper body) will be back on the blue line for Sunday's game against the Flyers.

Boychuk returns to action after missing three of the last four contests and he is projected to return to the second defensive pairing alongside Thomas Hickey. Although he managed a three-game point streak at the beginning of January, Boychuk isn't exactly a prolific scorer and is more of a maven for defensive stats like hits and blocked shots.