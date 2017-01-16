Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Returns to action Monday

Boychuk (upper body) will be back in the starting lineup for Monday's game in Boston, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The veteran defender only missed one game due to the injury, so he likely will return at full speed. He hasn't been having a particularly productive season, with 14 points in 39 games. That said, with 19:54 minutes per game, and 1:39 power play minutes per game, he gets played enough to be more productive than he currently is.