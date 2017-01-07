Islanders' Johnny Boychuk: Scores power-play tally against Avs

Boychuk scored a power-play goal in the second period of Friday's overtime loss to Colorado.

After registering 35 points during his first season with the Islanders in 2014-15, Boychuk's fantasy value has faded the past two campaigns. He has a respectable five goals and 13 points with solid peripheral contributions (79 shots, 77 blocked shots, 15 PIM and 79 hits), so there is still cross-category appeal, but he's more of a low-end asset at this stage of the game.