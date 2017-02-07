Bailey scored a goal and added two assists during Monday's overtime win against Toronto.

Bailey has caught fire recently with six goals, 14 points and 36 shots over his past 12 games. He's clicked with John Tavares for 3.33 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five this year, and Bailey also has 10 points with the man advantage while averaging 2:52 of power-play time per game. The 27-year-old winger is worth a look in all fantasy settings because of his assignment and chemistry with Tavares in all situations, and especially since Bailey is also in the midst of a career year.