Bailey registered two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 4-2 win against Boston.

Bailey is enjoying his most productive month of the season, as the winger has seven points through 10 games. That matches November's total, and the 27-year-old still has four more December contests to surpass it. The 2008 No. 9 pick is well on his way to a career campaign, as he's sitting at five goals and 15 helpers in 32 outings after dropping 32 points last season. Still, that's only good for fantasy value in deep formats.