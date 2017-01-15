Bailey collected two assists and registered five shots on net during Saturday's loss to Carolina.

With 28 points through 41 games, Bailey is well on his way to a career year. However, he's registered just five goals this season, which makes him nothing more than a mediocre fantasy asset in most settings. His role alongside John Tavares in all situations helps, but the lack of production in the goals column caps his upside.

