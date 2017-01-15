Islanders' Josh Bailey: Picks up two helpers against Hurricanes
Bailey collected two assists and registered five shots on net during Saturday's loss to Carolina.
With 28 points through 41 games, Bailey is well on his way to a career year. However, he's registered just five goals this season, which makes him nothing more than a mediocre fantasy asset in most settings. His role alongside John Tavares in all situations helps, but the lack of production in the goals column caps his upside.
