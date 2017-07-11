Gudlevskis signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports, adding that the deal is worth $$650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors.

The Isles acquired the Latvian -- via Tampa Bay -- when the free-agency signing period opened July 1. Since Gudlevskis procured a two-way deal, he's likely to continue shuffling between the organization's ranks with minimal exposure to the NHL. This past season, Gudlevskis went 15-10-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .897 save percentage for AHL Syracuse. It's difficult to see the backstop possessing tangible fantasy value unless injuries threaten tenders Thomas Greiss or Jaroslav Halak.