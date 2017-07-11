Gudlevskis signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports, adding that the deal is worth $$650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors.

The Isles acquired the Latvian -- via Tampa Bay -- when the free-agency signing period opened July 1. Since Gudlevskis procured a two-way deal, he's likely to continue shuffling between the organization's ranks with minimal exposure to the NHL. This past season, Gudlevskis went 15-10-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .897 save percentage for AHL Syracuse. It's difficult to see the backstop possessing tangible fantasy value unless injuries threaten tenders Thomas Greiss or Jaroslav Halak.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...