Barzal will not be included in any possible deal for Matt Duchene, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Islanders and Avalanche have been discussing a possible deal for Duchene since last season but Barzal is considered to be too high a price to pay. Barzal is one of the Isles' top prospects and expected to be no worse than a third line center for the team this season. He could be the replacement they have been looking for since they lost Frans Nielsen to free agency last year. Younger players are expected to get a longer look under new head coach Doug Weight and Barzal will be relied upon to give the team the secondary scoring it has been missing over the past few seasons.

