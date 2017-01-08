Grabovski (concussion) is expected to see a specialist in the near future with the hope of being cleared to play next season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

After this season Grabovski will only have one year left on his contract. He would have to be cleared in order for the Islanders to buy him out or expose him to the expansion draft. Grabovski has been a bust since signing with the Isles as he has suffered multiple concussions. If he is cleared to play and the Isles don't buy him out he could end up as the third line center next season or in the AHL.