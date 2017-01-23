Islanders' Nick Leddy: Notches eighth goal versus Flyers

Leddy scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Flyers on Sunday.

The Islanders may be struggling, but Leddy is producing for his fantasy owners. He is on a mini two-game point streak and has three goals with nine points in his last eight games. With already eight goals in 44 games, Leddy should easily pass his career-high of 10 scores from 2014-15.

