Islanders' Nick Leddy: Notches three points against the Panthers

Leddy tallied a goal, two assists, and five shots on goal in a win over the Panthers on Friday.

That's back-to-back games with a goal for Leddy, giving him seven on the season. The only real drawback on Leddy this season is his plus/minus. However, after being plus-3 Friday he's now a minus-8, which is, if nothing else, a step in the right direction.

