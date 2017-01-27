Islanders' Nick Leddy: Nursing four-game point treak

Leddy posted a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

He's now found his way onto the scoresheet in four consecutive games, a span in which Leddy's racked up a goal and five assists; he's also notched 11 points in his last nine contests. He's a young veteran as a 25-year-old in his seventh NHL season, and Leddy's celebrating that fact with the best offensive pace of his career.

