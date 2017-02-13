Islanders' Nick Leddy: Post three-point night versus Avalanche
Leddy tallied a goal and two helpers in a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.
The 25-year-old defenseman is a big reason why the Islanders have been able to turn things around as of late. Leddy has two goals and 10 points with a plus-5 rating in the last 15 games since interim coach Doug Weight took over behind the bench. Leddy is now just one goal and nine points shy of tying career highs (10 goals and 40 points) with still 28 games to go.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Nursing four-game point treak•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Notches eighth goal versus Flyers•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Notches three points against the Panthers•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Scores first goal in month-plus•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Almost steals game with late goal•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Flashes two-way skills Sunday•