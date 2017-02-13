Islanders' Nick Leddy: Posts three-point night versus Avalanche

Leddy tallied a goal and two helpers in a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.

The 25-year-old defenseman is a big reason why the Islanders have been able to turn things around as of late. Leddy has two goals and 10 points with a plus-5 rating in the last 15 games since interim coach Doug Weight took over behind the bench. Leddy is now just one goal and nine points shy of tying career highs (10 goals and 40 points) with still 28 games to go.