Islanders' Nick Leddy: Scores first goal in month-plus
Leddy notched a power-play goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.
It's nice to see him hit twine for the first time since Nov. 25, but Leddy's been hurting fantasy owners in formats that use plus-minus -- he's now minus-12 on the year, tying his career-worst mark. With 15 points through 34 games, he's still provided decent production (especially for deep formats), but you certainly won't mistake Leddy for an elite fantasy asset. Of course, at 25 years old, he still has upside -- both to become a better player and to play for a better team than this year's Islanders squad.
