Kulemin scored on both of his shots during Monday's win over Boston.

The two tallies improved Kulemin to seven goals, 13 points and 44 shots through 40 games this season. Those are hardly fantasy numbers to count on, and the 30-year-old winger also entered Monday's game beginning just 33.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. Unless he finds his way to John Tavares' flank, Kulemin is unlikely to warrant fantasy attention.