Salo was drafted 46th overall by the Islanders at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

There was some talk earlier in the year that Salo might sneak into the later portion of Round 1, but that never materialized. Salo's game doesn't have any noticeable weaknesses, but he also doesn't have any one elite skill that has scouts salivating. His all-around game should make Salo an ideal depth defenseman at the NHL level. He also produced 16 points in 54 games for his club team in Finland's top league, so he can bring some modicum of offense to the table.