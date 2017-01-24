Islanders' Ryan Strome: Benched for three shifts

Strome was benched for 8:23 of the game Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Strome had been a whipping boy under Jack Capuano and it doesn't look like much has changed with new coach Doug Weight. Since scoring 50 points in 2014-15, Strome has been a disappointment and only has 14 points in 42 games this season. He was benched for poor defensive play and could end up a healthy scratch when one or two of the team's injured forwards are ready to return.

